Cinema, Solidarity, Resistance: How Palestine Permeates Every Film Festival This Year

But what is the significance of the spiked interest in Palestinian films across global film festivals this year? Can this sudden visibility contribute in any effective sense to the battle of perceptions that has kept global citizenry from outraging against Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza? Samuel Blanc, head of sales at The Party Film Sales, which is handling Ben Hania’s film, told The Hollywood Reporter, “I think one reason there is such interest in these films from buyers and audiences is that people feel that they need to do something.” He further stated, “We all feel powerless, and we all want to do something. And I think getting a film out there about it is part of what we can do.” In her acceptance speech for the Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival, Ben Hania pointed out the role cinema could play during an ongoing genocide. She observed, “Hind’s voice was a cry for rescue the entire world could hear but no one answered. Her voice will continue to echo until accountability and justice is served. Cinema cannot bring her back nor can it erase the atrocity that was committed against her. But cinema can preserve her voice.”