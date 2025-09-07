Cinema, Solidarity, Resistance: How Palestine Permeates Every Film Festival This Year

Kaouther Ben Hania’s Gaza-set, ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’, winner of the Venice Grand Jury Prize, highlights the importance of Palestine’s visibility at film festivals across the globe this year.

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Palestine Narratives at Film Festivals
Palestine Narratives at Film Festivals Photo: Illustration
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Voice of Hind Rajab has won the Grand Jury Prize at Venice.

  • It follows a rich slew of Palestine films this year that have been everywhere from Sundance to Cannes

  • Can these be a needle point in shifting the discourse around the genocide, breaking the silence?

At the recently concluded Venice Film Festival, Gaza drama The Voice of Hind Rajab won the Grand Jury Prize, the second highest honor in the competition. Even before it even premiered to a record 23-minute-ovation, the Kaouther Ben Hania-directed docudrama already had the likes of Hollywood biggies such as Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara and directors Alfonso Cuarón and Jonathan Glazer backing it as executive producers. It racked up sales in major territories, including Spain, Japan, Portugal, Thailand, Turkey, Greece, Hong Kong and is now headed to the Toronto Film Festival for its North American premiere. Tunisia has selected the film as its Best International Feature Oscar entry. Annemarie Jacir’s historical drama Palestine 36 is also premiering at the Toronto Film Festival. Earlier this year, Cherien Dabis’ multi-generational epic All That’s Left Of You swept press and audiences alike at the Sundance Film Festival, later picking up an audience award at the Sydney Film Festival. Jordan has chosen it as its Oscar entry. Both films have a common US distributor in Watermelon Pictures.

With Hasan in Gaza
With Hasan in Gaza Photo: Aljafari
info_icon

But what is the significance of the spiked interest in Palestinian films across global film festivals this year? Can this sudden visibility contribute in any effective sense to the battle of perceptions that has kept global citizenry from outraging against Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza? Samuel Blanc, head of sales at The Party Film Sales, which is handling Ben Hania’s film, told The Hollywood Reporter, “I think one reason there is such interest in these films from buyers and audiences is that people feel that they need to do something.” He further stated, “We all feel powerless, and we all want to do something. And I think getting a film out there about it is part of what we can do.” In her acceptance speech for the Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival, Ben Hania pointed out the role cinema could play during an ongoing genocide. She observed, “Hind’s voice was a cry for rescue the entire world could hear but no one answered. Her voice will continue to echo until accountability and justice is served. Cinema cannot bring her back nor can it erase the atrocity that was committed against her. But cinema can preserve her voice.”

Related Content
Related Content
Im Glad Youre Dead Now
I'm Glad You're Dead Now Photo: Tawfeek Barhom
info_icon

The disquiet in film festival circuits against the Gazan genocide has been rising steadily since early this year, demonstrating how filmmakers, critics and audiences alike see cinema as a means of extending solidarity to the Palestinians. In February, the Berlin Film Festival had Syrian-Palestinian director Ameer Fakher Eldin premiere his displacement-centered film, Yunan. It was the only Arab film in competition for the Golden Bear. Elsewhere in another strand at Berlinale, Palestinian filmmaker Areeb Zuaiter screened Yalla Parkour, a documentary selected in Panorama. At Cannes, Sepideh Farsi’s Put Your Soul On Your Hand And Walk—a documentary on Gaza photojournalist Fatima Hassouna who was killed along with several family members in an Israeli air strike—got a US distributor on board even before the festival concluded. Its sales have expanded to Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Palestinian director Tawfeek Barhom won the short film Palme d’Or for I’m Glad You’re Dead Now, which spins around two brothers confronted with childhood secrets. At Locarno, Kamal Aljafari’s documentary With Hasan In Gaza, a visual trip through Gaza in 2001, vied for the Golden Leopard. It stitches in rediscovered old video footage. The film opened the International Competition at the festival. Aljafari described it as “an homage to Gaza and its people, to all that was erased and that came back to me in this urgent moment of Palestinian existence, or non-existence. It is a film about the catastrophe, and the poetry that resists.”

The film's team on the Venice red carpet - AFP
Gaza Drama The Voice of Hind Rajab Rocks Venice With Record 23-Minute-Plus Ovation Amid ‘Free Palestine’ Chants

BY Debanjan Dhar

However, there are also demarcations surrounding a Palestinian film which appears most palatable for markets. Cannes also had Once Upon A Time In Gaza which won Best Director for Tarzan and Arab Nasser in Un Certain Regard. Straying from any explicit political gestures, the film mixes genres freely in the mold of an electrifying Western-cum-thriller. This has fumbled in finding sales.

Once upon a time in Gaza
Once upon a time in Gaza Photo: Tarzan and Arab Nasser
info_icon

Nevertheless, hope persists in unambiguous gestures, like the forthcoming San Sebastian Film Festival calling for an immediate ceasefire and a trenchant condemnation of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and its genocide of Palestinians. The open letter put out by the festival states, “They are killing boys and girls. They are killing journalists and humanitarian workers. They are using starvation as a weapon. They are preventing and hindering access to humanitarian aid. They are forcing the mass displacement of the Palestinian population.” It expresses anguish in explicit terms, saying, “They are razing buildings to the ground. They are bombing hospitals, too. They humiliate, conquer, squash. They are destroying Gaza. They scorn international legality. So much atrocity, so much terror is unbearable. We are beside ourselves with anger and pain at such injustice.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: RSA Opt To Bowl Against ENG In Southampton - Check Playing XIs

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20I: Series Decider Set For Thrilling Finish

  3. Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

  4. India At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

  5. BCCI Adds Rs 14,627 Crore In Five Years, Rs 4,193 Crore In Last Fiscal Year: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Vs Sinner Live Streaming, US Open Final 2025: H2H, Preview, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

  2. US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Fourth Major Trophy

  3. US Open 2025: 'All The Lessons Were Worth It' For Back-to-back Champion Aryna Sabalenka

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Is More Magic Than Jannik Sinner, Says Rafael Nadal

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Final: Top Seed Retains Title With Straight-Sets Win

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Andaman And Nicobar Prepares For Census 2027, Considers Thermal Survey For Sentinelese Tribe

  2. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  3. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

  5. Floods Bring Deluge Of Woes For Jammu & Kashmir Residents

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  2. Modi and Macron Discuss Ukraine Crisis, Reaffirm Strong India-France Partnership

  3. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  4. Trump To Rebrand Pentagon As ‘Department of War’ Through Executive Order

  5. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise