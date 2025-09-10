Poland Downs Russian Drones, Closes Airports Amid Escalating Tensions

Polish military shot down drones entering its territory during Russia’s strikes on Ukraine.
Four airports, including Warsaw Chopin, were closed due to “unplanned military activity.”
Allied aircraft, radar, and defence systems placed at top readiness amid security concerns.
Poland shot down multiple drones that violated its airspace on Wednesday as Russia carried out strikes on western Ukraine, near the Polish border. The country’s military confirmed that drone-type objects crossed into its territory, prompting immediate defensive action and the closure of four airports, including Warsaw Chopin International.
According to Times of India, Polish and allied aircraft were deployed to safeguard the skies, while radar and ground-based defence systems were placed on the highest alert. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) from the US Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Warsaw airport’s closure due to “unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security.”
The incident, highlights rising risks for NATO-member Poland, a staunch supporter of Ukraine and a key corridor for Western aid. Polish President Karol Nawrocki recently warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin may attempt to expand aggression beyond Ukraine.