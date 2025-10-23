India’s Russian Oil Imports Stay Strong In October Despite Trump’s Remarks: Kpler

Kpler suggests Trump’s claim that India would cut Russian oil imports was political pressure, not policy reality

Outlook News Desk
US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs
The move comes as the U.S. administration seeks to pressure countries, including India, that continue purchasing Russian oil amid delayed peace talks with Ukraine. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Summary
  • India’s Russian crude imports rose to 1.8 million bpd in October, up 250,000 bpd from September.

  • Russia remains India’s top crude supplier, holding a 34% share of total imports.

  • Kpler suggests Trump’s claim that India would cut Russian oil imports was political pressure, not policy reality

India’s imports of Russian crude oil remained “robust” in October 2025, averaging around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) — an increase of approximately 250,000 bpd compared to September, according to maritime data and analytics provider Kpler.

In a blog post published on October 21, Kpler stated that Russian oil continues to be India’s largest single source of crude, accounting for nearly 34% of the country’s total imports. The report highlighted that the shipments come with “compelling discounts” that make them “too significant for refiners to ignore.”

The findings come days after US President Donald Trump claimed India would “almost stop” buying Russian oil by year-end. Kpler, however, inferred that the remark was more a diplomatic pressure tactic than an indicator of imminent policy change.

Despite global scrutiny, India has consistently defended its energy choices, stating that affordability and national interest guide its import decisions.

