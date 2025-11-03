Congress Slams Modi Government After Trump Repeats Claim Of Stopping India–Pakistan Conflict Through Trade

Jairam Ramesh questions stalled US trade deal and India’s absence from Quad Summit as Trump reiterates claim about averting India–Pakistan war.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Pakistan conflict, Donald Trump India Pakistan claim, Modi government
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on World Environment Day | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress hits out at Modi govt after Trump repeats claim of halting India–Pakistan conflict.

  • Jairam Ramesh says India’s expected US trade deal has turned into an “ordeal.”

  • Party questions India missing Quad Summit as exports to US decline.

The Congress on Monday criticised the Modi government after former US President Donald Trump once again claimed that he halted a potential conflict between India and Pakistan through trade pressure, reported PTI.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, “There was a time when we were told that India would be hosting the Quad Summit (USA, Japan, Australia, and India) in November 2025. That is now not happening.”

He further remarked that India was once expected to be among the first countries to sign a trade agreement with the United States, but that “supposed deal has become an ordeal while exports to the US decline, leading to the loss of livelihoods here.”

Ramesh also referred to Trump’s repeated assertions regarding what the former president calls “Operation Sindoor”, which he claims he stopped through trade negotiations. “Meanwhile, President Trump has repeated for the 57th time why and how Operation Sindoor was suddenly and unexpectedly halted, with the first announcement of that halt coming from Washington and not New Delhi,” the Congress leader said.

Related Content
Related Content

Sharing a video clip of Trump’s recent interview with a US television network, Ramesh pointed to the former president’s comments: “If it wasn’t for tariffs and trade, I would not have been able to make the deals. As an example, India does a lot of business with us. They were going to have a nuclear war with Pakistan. The prime minister of Pakistan stood up the other day and said if Donald Trump did not get involved, many millions of people would have been dead right now.”

Trump added, “Shot down planes all over the place... that was going to be a bad war and I told both of them that, ‘if you guys don’t work out a deal fast, you are not going to do any business with the US and they do a lot of business with the US, and they were both great leaders and they worked out a deal and they stopped the war. It would have been a nuclear war.’”

The Congress has in recent days intensified its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Trump’s repeated statements. “The self-styled but now thoroughly shrunken and deeply exposed 56-inch chest is still quiet,” the opposition party said last week.

According to PTI, Trump also reiterated the same claim during his address to world leaders at the United Nations in September.

India, for its part, has consistently maintained that the agreement to cease hostilities with Pakistan was achieved through direct discussions between the Directors General of Military Operations of both countries.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Harmanpreet Kaur Factfile: How India's Trailblazing Captain Ended 16-Year, Five-Edition Wait For Glory

  2. BCCI Announces INR 51 Crore Reward After India Win ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

  3. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Talking Points from India’s Historic Win Over South Africa In Final

  4. Deepti Sharma Primer: Here's All You Need To Know About India's MVP In World Cup Title March

  5. PM Modi Congratulates Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's Team On World Cup Triumph

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  2. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  3. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  4. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Two UAPA Absconders Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

  2. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  3. ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-20 Aboard GSLV Mk III

  4. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Forty Years After The Violence, Grief And Poverty Shadow The Widowed Colony

  5. Day In Pics: November 02, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  2. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  3. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  4. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  5. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Paris Louvre Heist: Two Suspects Previously Convicted Together, Says Prosecutor

  3. 23 Dead In Supermarket Explosion In Mexico’s Sonora State

  4. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  5. Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

  2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

  3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

  4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

  5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

  6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

  7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

  8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote