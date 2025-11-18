Bangladesh Demands Sheikh Hasina Be Sent Back

- Bangladesh’s tribunal has sentenced former PM Sheikh Hasina to death in absentia, prompting her to call the verdict politically motivated.
- Dhaka has demanded India extradite Hasina under the bilateral treaty, but New Delhi remains non-committal.
- The verdict has heightened political tensions, with the interim government defending the decision and groups like Jamaat-e-Islami pressing for her return.
The death sentence awarded to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal, is not surprising. The trial in absentia of Hasina, who sought refuge in India following the protests was conducted in a surcharged atmosphere with families of victims killed in last year’s protests calling for exemplary punishment. Crowds outside the court celebrated as the death sentence was announced.
Sheikh Hasina has dubbed the verdict as “biased and politically motivated”. Her former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has also been awarded the death penalty by the ICT. He is also in India.
The interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, who took office after Sheikh Hasina fled to New Delhi, has called the death sentence a “historic verdict”. The interim-government also warned that any attempt to create chaos and disorder would be dealt with strictly. “We urge people to remain calm, restrained and responsible,” the statement said. This is obviously a reference to Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League supporters.
Following today’s verdict, Dhaka has demanded that New Delhi hand over Sheikh Hasina, a “fugitive’’ back to Bangladesh to face the tribunal’s verdict. This is not the first time that Bangladesh has asked India to hand over Sheikh Hasina. India and Bangladesh have an Extradition Treaty in place since January 2013.
“The existing bilateral extradition agreement between Bangladesh and India marks the transfer of the two convicts a compulsory responsibility for New Delhi, said the foreign ministry in a statement,” BSS, Bangladesh’s prominent news agency reported Bangladesh foreign office as saying.
“The foreign ministry also said that granting shelter to individuals convicted of crimes against humanity would be considered an unfriendly act and a disregard for justice,’’ the agency added.
The Jamaat-e-Islami has also demanded Sheikh Hasina’s extradition. "If one claims to behave as a good neighbour, if one aspires to maintain friendly relations, this is their foremost responsibility [to ensure Hasina's return],” said Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar. The outfit was banned by Sheikh Hasina, but has since her oustre become a prominent player in the country’s politics.
The Jamaat opposed Bangladesh’s liberation from Pakistan. Many Jamaat activists had acted as fifth columnists during the 1971 war. The Jamaat is pro-Pakistan and blatantly anti-India.
Family members of those killed and injured during the July uprising, while welcoming the Tribunal’s verdict as a step in the right direction, also urged the interim-government to ensure that the verdict be carried out swiftly. But with both Sheikh Hasina and her home minister in India that could be difficult. It is highly unlikely that the Modi-government will hand them over. Bangladesh under Sheikh Hasina was one of India’s closest allies. Handing her over would reflect poorly on New Delhi and send out the message to other countries in the region that India cannot be trusted.
The MEA issued a non-committal statement following the verdict, but did not address the question of extradition.
“India has noted the verdict announced by the “International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh” concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end.’’
A former diplomat, who did not wish to be identified, said that the statement was cleverly worded. “Usual diplomatese keeping all future options open to engage with Bangladesh but by emphasising democracy and inclusion not abandoning Sheikh Hasina or the Awami League.” The reference to “all stakeholders” is to all parties in Bangladesh, including the Awami League, an official explained. So the message is that India will deal with whoever is in power in Dhaka, as a close neighbour there is no other choice. Once the February elections bring in a new government, engagement with Bangladesh will be stepped up.
Meanwhile India had invited Khalilur Rahman, Bangladesh’s NSA to the Colombo Security Conclave, being held in New Delhi on Wednesday. The invitation was from Ajit Doval’s India’s National Security Adviser. India had earlier avoided “full engagement” with the interim government, but appears now to have shifted its position. Rahman will be the first senior figure to be invited since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government