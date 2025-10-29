Trump Again Claims He Helped Prevent Indo-Pak War, Says Will Make A Deal With India

Opposition leaders and parties in India have targeted PM Modi saying he does not what to do in front of Trump.

Outlook News Desk
Trump recounted that seven aircraft had been shot down during the confrontation, said he “called” both Modi and Pakistan’s leadership, and claimed his insistence on a trade deal instead of war persuaded them to the negotiating table. Photo: File photo
Summary
  • President Donald Trump claimed he helped prevent a war between India and Pakistan, repeating his earlier assertion of playing a mediation role during the 2019 border tensions.

  • Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him “tough” and “a killer,” while saying he urged both countries to focus on trade rather than conflict — remarks that drew attention and criticism.

  • The Indian government rejected Trump’s claims, reiterating that no third-party mediation was involved and that all issues with Pakistan are addressed bilaterally.

US President Donald Trump asserted on Wednesday during an event in South Korea that he intervened to stop a conflict between India and Pakistan, repeating his widely-disputed claim of “mediation” in the May hostilities, while offering effusive praise for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the Asia–Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEOs Luncheon in Gyeongju, Trump described Modi as “the nicest-looking guy… looks like your father” but added that “he’s tough as hell” and “a killer” — language that sparked immediate commentary in India. Trump recounted that seven aircraft had been shot down during the confrontation, said he “called” both Modi and Pakistan’s leadership, and claimed his insistence on a trade deal instead of war persuaded them to the negotiating table.

India promptly rejected Trump’s version of events. A statement from India’s Foreign Secretary stressed that the cease-fire in May was the result of bilateral military-to-military contacts and that “no third-party mediation was involved.” The Indian government reiterated that it had not sought nor accepted external mediation for disputes with Pakistan.

In his address, Trump also referenced an impending US-India trade deal, saying: “I’m doing a trade deal with India… and I have great respect and love for Prime Minister Modi.” The interplay of economics and diplomacy in his narrative drew attention from analysts, given Washington and New Delhi’s complex trade ties.

The episode underscores the diplomatic friction potential when external actors claim a central role in South Asian conflict resolution — especially when one of the nations involved rejects that narrative. While Trump framed the story as one of his personal initiative and leverage, India’s official position reminded the international community of its long-standing principle of bilateral resolution with Pakistan.

