Saadat Hasan Manto’s Bombay Dreams: Gossip, Cinema And The Pleasures Of Indiscretion

Through Manto’s lens, Bombay and its creatures went beyond what postcards or myth-making would have us believe. This was the Bombay of underpaid writers, inflated egos, drunken nights and studios that extracted labour while pretending to nurture art. “I stayed in Bombay for twelve years,” Manto once reflected, “I am what I am because of those years. There were times in Bombay when I did not have enough to eat and there were times when I was making vast sums of money and living it up. That was the city I loved. That is the city I still love.”