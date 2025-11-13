Homayoun Ershadi: Taste Of Cherry & Meditations On Death And Living

The last couple of days have been strange and surreal. While watching The Perfect Neighbor, my partner and I got a call from his mother that she is going to be hospitalised the next day. As a patient of Chronic Kidney Disease, this has happened before but it felt different this time. She suffered a cardiac arrest minutes after stepping into the hospital and we spent the rest of the day in daze. We live 7000 kilometres away from home and there was little we could do except rely on various relatives for updates on how she is responding to treatment.