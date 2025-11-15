Heavy Rains Likely In Tamil Nadu And Puducherry Over Next 24 Hours

Heavy rains expected in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts.
Thunderstorms and lightning likely at isolated locations across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Fishermen advised not to venture into seas due to strong winds and squally conditions.
After a brief pause, rainfall is set to return to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next 24 hours, with heavy showers likely at isolated locations in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts, the Regional Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.
According to a bulletin issued by the weather office, thunderstorms and lightning may occur at one or two places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during this period.
The North East Monsoon, which officially began on 16 October, has brought 30 cm of rain to the state so far, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said, reported PTI.
The bulletin added that light to moderate rain is expected at a few coastal areas and at isolated locations in interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, with the possibility of thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places.
An Upper Air Circulation that was previously over the Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal has shifted over South Sri Lanka and the adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, extending up to 4.5 km above sea level, the Met department said.
According to PTI, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea between Saturday and Sunday (15–16 November 2025) as squally conditions with wind speeds of 35–45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h, are expected along and off the Tamil Nadu coast, over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area.
In the last 24 hours, Tiruchendur in Tuticorin district recorded the highest rainfall at 8 cm, followed by Oothu and Radhapuram in Tirunelveli and Kayapattinam in Tuticorin at 7 cm each. Tiruppur North, Palladam, Tiruppur South and Uthukuli in Tiruppur district recorded the lowest rainfall at 1 cm, the bulletin noted.
For Chennai and neighbouring districts, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy with light rain in some areas over the next 24 hours, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)