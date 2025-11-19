Sri Lanka A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Asia Cup Rising Stars: SL-A Bowlers Turn The Tide, Beat BAN-A By 6 Runs

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A Highlights, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Follow the play-by-play updates from the SL-A vs BAN-A, Match 12 in Doha, Qatar, on November 19, 2025, as it happened

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A live score ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 12
Bangladesh A's Abdul Gaffar Saqlain celebrates a wicket during the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match against Afghanistan A on November 17, 2025. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1
Welcome to the highlights of Match 12 of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 between Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday, November 19. Sri Lanka emerged winners, beating Bangladesh A by six runs in a closely-fought contest. Chasing 160 for victory, BAN-A batters took the game down to the wire but in the end, SL-A bowlers weaved their magic and thwarted the BAN-A runflow. Follow the play-by-play updates from the SL-A vs BAN-A, Match 12 in Doha, Qatar, on November 19, 2025, as it happened
LIVE UPDATES

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Welcome!

Good evening, cricket fans. We are back with another live blog, this time for the second Asia Cup Rising Stars match on offer today between Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A. Stay tuned for pre-match updates, toss report, playing XIs, and more as they are revealed.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Match Details

  • Fixture: Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A, Match 12

  • Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

  • Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

  • Time: 8:00 PM IST (5:30 PM local time)

  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV

  • Live Telecast: Sony Sports TEN 1, Sony Sports TEN HD1

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Full Squads

Sri Lanka A: Nishan Madushka (wk), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage (c), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Garuka Sanketh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew, Pramod Madushan, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Isitha Wijesundera, Sohan de Livera.

Bangladesh A: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Akbar Ali (c), Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Shadhin Islam, Tofael Ahmed, Ariful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Group B Table

PosTeamPldWLNRPtsNRR
1Bangladesh A22004+4.079
2Sri Lanka A21102+1.384
3Afghanistan A21102-1.182
4Hong Kong20200-4.697

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Stats Leaders

Most Runs:

  • Nuwanidu Fernando (SL-A): 194 runs in 7 matches

  • Habibur Rahman SOhan (BAN-A): 110 runs in 2 matches

Most Wickets:

  • Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (SL-A): 5 wickets in 2 matches

  • Ripon Mondol (BAN-A): 13 wickets in 5 matches

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Toss Update

Bangladesh A captain Akbar Ali has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka A in Doha.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Nishan Madushka (wk), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage (c), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Garuka Sanketh, Pramod Madushan, Traveen Mathew.

Bangladesh: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Akbar Ali (c), Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Qualification Scenario

If Sri Lanka A win today's match, then SL-A and BAN-A will qualify for the semi-finals. If Bangladesh A win, then BAN-A and AFG-A will qualify.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A 13/0 (1)

Nishan Madhushka and Vishen Hamalbage are opening the innings for Sri Lanka A, who have been sent to bat first. Bangladesh A has given the ball to the in-form Ripon Mondol.

He gets a thick inside edge off Halambage, but unluckily, the ball races away for four. The batter ends the over with a hammering six that flies to the stands. A good start from the Lankans.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A 22/1 (2.2)

Abu Hider strikes!! It was bowled straight at the stumps. Madhushka, attempting to play across the line, completely misses, and the ball hits him plump on the stumps. The umpire's finger goes up, and Sri Lanka A lose their first wicket.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A 23/2 (2.4)

Stunning from Abu Hider!! He has removed both of the SL-A openers. Halambage tried to play it away from the body, and Jishan takes a stunning diving catch at short cover.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A 44/3 (5.2)

After being hit for a six by Croospulle, Rakibul has the perfect comeback. It's a dream delivery from Rakibul against the right-hander, and it beats Croospulle's defence and hits the offstump. Sri Lanka A lose their third wicket within the powerplay. Arachchige is the new batter.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A 51/4 (7.2)

A straightforward ball from Saqlain, but it's a very lazy shot from Fernando. The ball hits him on the pads and it looks plumb, and the umpire's finger goes up. The BAN-A bowler celebrates with a Ronaldo-esque celebration. SL-A lose their fourth wicket.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A 74/4 (11)

Just 14 runs in the last three overs, with no boundaries. Bangladesh A have slowed down the flow of runs that Sri Lanka A's openers had given. Mendis is yet to openn up, with Arachchige having to take the onus of rotating the strike.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A 95/4 (14)

A big six by Mendis off Meherob, going with the wind's direction to send the ball across the ropes, has given a bit of life to SL-A's fledgling innings. At this rate, they will lucky to reach a 130-plus score. Will it be enough on this ground?

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A 99/5 (14.4)

The partnership of 48 runs is finally broken, with some good work on the field by Mererob. The Sri Lanka A batters try to take a quick single. Mid-wicket fielder Meherob takes the ball, and with all three wickets to aim for, breaks the stumps with an accurate throw. Mendis has to return to the pavilion.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A 109/5 (16.3)

Wellalage dropped!! It was a sitter, with the Sri Lanka A batter getting a thick outside edge while trying to cut it towards the offside. Saqlain was already half-way celebrating, but the fly slip drops it. Very disappointing for BAN-A.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A 137/5 (18.1)

It's a stunning knock from Arachchige, and he has essentially rescued Sri Lanka A's innings. He reaches his 42-ball half-century with an excellently-timed boundary on the offside against Hider. His partnership with Wellalage is crucial, and SL-A will target a 160-ish total now.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A 151/6 (19.2)

Wellalage attempted to slog it over the park but caught it with the toe-end of the bat. It went high up in the sky, and it's a very good grab from Yasir Ali. Milan Rathnayake is the new batter.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A 159/7 (20)

ARachchige's terrific knock comes to an end as he holes it to Jishan Alam at deep midwicket – just one ball after he had been dropped by the same fielder. Pramod Madushan comes on to face the last delivery, and gets a single. SL-A reach 159/7, which is a very good total on this ground.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: BAN-A 13/0 (1)

Habibur Rahman and Jishan Alam open the chase for Bangladesh A, needing 160 runs to win. Milan Rathnayake has the new ball for Sri Lanka A, and he gets hit straight over his head for a six off the very first ball. Another six, and it's a good start for the Bengal Tigers.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: BAN-A 29/1 (3.1)

The danger man, Habibur Rahman, has to go!! It was a quicker one from Traveen Matthew. The BAN-A batter got down to hit it over the park but missed it completely, and it was right on the middle of the pads. Bangladesh A lose their first wicket, and Zawad Abrar is the new batter.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: BAN-A 58/1 (6)

Jishan Alam almost holed out to Wickramasinghe at the deep, but it fell just short of the substitute. Abrar punished Matthew with a well-timed boundary. Overall, Bangladesh A have kept up their good start, with a run-rate of almost 10-an-over at the end of the powerplay.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: BAN-A 60/2 (6.3)

What a catch by Mendis!! It was a shorter one from Wellalage, and Jishan tried to power hit it over the park. Mendis, the short cover midfielder, grabbed it out of the air with a diving attempt. Sri Lanka A needed something special, and it was just that.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: BAN-A 85/2 (10)

A couple of LBW appeals, with a massive one coming against Abrar. It looked plumb from Halambage, but the umpire says "inside edge'. A good comeback from the SL-A skipper and his side, with Bangladesh A's run rate being pegged back a bit. 75 needed to win off 60 balls.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: BAN-A 88/3 (10.4)

Abrar looks stunned as Sanketh catches him plumb on the pads with a fantastic yorker. It missed the swing of the bat and hits him right in the middle, and it's an easy decision for the umpire. The budding partnership is broken.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: BAN-A 107/4 (13.5)

Mahidul thought that the ball will come inside, but Wellalage's sharp turner completely bamboozles him and castles the stumps. The BAN-A batter departs for just eight, with 53 runs still needed for the win. Yasir Ali is the new batter.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: BAN-A 120/5 (16)

Bangladesh have lost the wicket of Mahidul Islam Ankon for 8 runs and are in serious trouble. BAN-A need a partnership that could take them past the finishing line but SL-A bowlers are fighting back.

Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: BAN-A 153/6 (20)

Oh what a finish this is! Sri Lanka bowlers have turned this game around. Just when SM Meherob was looking to run away with the game, SL-A bowlers turned the screws and clinched the game by six runs.

Published At:
