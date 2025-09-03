The Atypical Protagonist: Ali Fazal Is Everywhere All At Once

A

As actors, I think we’ve all felt this at some point. I remember this time, when I think I’d done a couple of films, and neither had worked. It was a weird time, man. But now that I’ve tasted blood on the other side of the world, I don’t think I can possibly think of other career options. But I know people close to me who have felt this and told me, “I don’t think I’ll be able to survive till next month in this city. Maybe, I’ll go back home for a bit and try to pursue it from there.” But it hardly turns out like that. People leave, and life takes them on a completely different journey.

If the intonation feels authentic, there’s obviously the possibility that I’ve felt it in real life. Maybe even to the point of trying to save someone from dying. It’s terrifying to hear those words from a doctor. I’m sure we’ve all felt that helplessness during the pandemic—either for ourselves, or someone we know. So, maybe, subconsciously I borrowed from there.