Three Teenage Girls Abducted In Separate Incidents In UP's Ballia District

Three 16-year-old girls were allegedly abducted or went missing in separate incidents reported from Ballia district, police said.
Police have launched investigations in all cases, including one from the Garhwar area where a girl disappeared while going to take an exam.
According to police, a 16-year-old girl from a village under the Bairia police station limits was abducted on the evening of December 13, allegedly by Rajesh Paswan of Dalpatpur village. Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s father, Paswan was booked on Sunday.
In another case from the same police station area in Uttar Pradesh, another 16-year-old girl from a different village was allegedly abducted on the same evening while she had stepped out to relieve herself.
Police said the girl was abducted by Rohit Verma of Madhubani village, with the alleged help of his brothers, Roshan and Golu. All three were booked on Sunday following a complaint by the girl’s mother.
Bairia Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Quraishi said on Monday that investigations are under way in both cases.
Meanwhile, a third incident was reported from the Garhwar police station area, where a 16-year-old girl from a village went missing after leaving home on December 11 to appear for an examination at a private school.
Police have registered a case against unidentified persons in connection with her disappearance, based on a complaint lodged by the teenager’s maternal grandfather.
(with PTI inputs)