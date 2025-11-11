17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

According to the police, a case was registered at the Bansdih Road police station against Maulvi Mohammad Shahjahan of the Gothhuli mosque under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, following a complaint by Sub-Inspector Mahendra Rawat. The complaint alleged that two large loudspeakers installed at the mosque were being played at high volume, disturbing the public despite repeated warnings.