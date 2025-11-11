17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

Seventeen FIRs filed against mosque caretakers across Ballia for loudspeaker violations.
SP Omveer Singh said caretakers were instructed to follow Supreme Court and state guidelines.
FIRs lodged at multiple police stations under BNS and Environment Protection Act 1986.
Seventeen FIRs have been registered against mosque caretakers and clerics in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly breaching Supreme Court and state government guidelines on loudspeaker use, officials said on Tuesday.
The cases were filed on Monday across several police stations as part of a district-wide drive to enforce limits on high-decibel sound at religious places, Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh told PTI.
“Mosque caretakers have been instructed to strictly follow the directives issued by the Supreme Court and the state government regarding permissible sound levels,” he added.
According to the police, a case was registered at the Bansdih Road police station against Maulvi Mohammad Shahjahan of the Gothhuli mosque under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, following a complaint by Sub-Inspector Mahendra Rawat. The complaint alleged that two large loudspeakers installed at the mosque were being played at high volume, disturbing the public despite repeated warnings.
At the Bheempura police station, Sub-Inspector Durgesh Gaur lodged a case against Mohammad Salim Ansari, caretaker of Shodhanpur mosque, under the same sections. According to the complaint, three loudspeakers had been installed and the azaan and prayers were broadcast at high volume despite objections from local residents.
In another instance, Ballia’s Kotwali police station received two FIRs against Haider Ali, caretaker of Jamua mosque, and Ghulam Arshad, caretaker of Umarganj mosque.
(With inputs from PTI)