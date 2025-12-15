Dense Fog, Severe Air Pollution Disrupt Life Across Delhi-NCR, Trains, Flights Delayed

Visibility dropped sharply during the early morning hours, with commuters reporting hazardous driving conditions on major roads and highways.

Delhi weather
IMD Alert: More Than 60 Flights, Trains Delayed As Dense Fog; Zero Visibility And More | Photo- Getty
- Dense fog caused near-zero visibility across Delhi-NCR, disrupting road, rail and air traffic during early morning hours.
- Air quality remained in the “severe plus” category due to unfavourable weather conditions and pollutant accumulation.
- Authorities issued health advisories, urging residents to limit outdoor exposure as conditions are likely to persist.

Delhi and the National Capital Region were enveloped in dense fog and severe air pollution on Monday, leading to near-zero visibility in several areas and disrupting road, rail and flight operations across the region.

Visibility dropped sharply during the early morning hours, with commuters reporting hazardous driving conditions on major roads and highways. Authorities advised motorists to exercise caution as fog combined with high pollution levels significantly reduced visibility in many parts of the capital.

Air quality remained in the “severe plus” category, with monitoring stations recording extremely poor readings. Officials attributed the deteriorating air quality to a combination of low wind speed, high moisture levels, and the accumulation of pollutants, compounded by winter weather conditions.

Flights Cancelled, Train Delayed

The adverse conditions affected flight schedules at the city’s airport, with delays reported due to poor visibility. Rail services were also impacted, as several trains arrived late after fog disrupted operations in northern India.

Weather officials said foggy conditions were likely to persist over the next few days, while pollution levels may remain high unless there is a change in wind patterns or rainfall to help disperse pollutants.

