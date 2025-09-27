There is only one psychiatrist in the Taloja Central Jail, and even she does not work full-time. Normally, the prison has one or two counselors, but they are not enough to serve the needs of thousands of prisoners. At present, the psychotherapists serving in the prison aren’t even adequately trained. The Taloja Central Jail does not have an MBBS doctor or surgeon. All the five doctors appointed are Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS). Even the chief medical officer (CMO) only has a BAMS degree. There is no separate ward or even nursing staff or caretaker for people with mental health issues. That’s why prisoners do not receive appropriate mental health support. Other medical issues, at least, receive medications, but that is not available for mental health issues. Only sleeping pills are handed out for such problems! Even if you ask them [medical staff] to visit you, one cannot find out the exact diagnosis of the psychological conditions. For serious psychological issues such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and emotional trauma, there is no avenue to seek psychiatric care in a hospital. Counselling is out of the question; even sympathetic communication with the afflicted is absent. They are labelled “mental” and derided. Their self-esteem, dignity, and human rights are trampled upon. This cruel and inhumane treatment ensures that a person is driven to “madness”, as it is labelled. There is no sympathy, sensitivity, friendliness, humanity, or even a kind word for them. There are no reformative activities. Some prisons run educational programmes, skill development, and entertainment programmes, but these are limited in nature. Even then they are mostly a publicity stunt for the officers. There is a severe lack of stress relieving measures.