From time immemorial, two fundamental forces have shaped the inner lives of human beings: the yearning for meaning and the need for solace. Faith and religion have responded to these ancient cries, offering explanations for suffering, rituals for hope, and a vision of something beyond the transient bruises of this world. Alongside mental health, though more formally studied in recent centuries, has always been a mirror of the human condition, reflecting our capacity for joy, despair, resilience, and breakdown.