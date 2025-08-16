India currently loses about 2,433 years per 100,000 people due to mental illness, measured in Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALYs), which combine years lived with disability and years lost to early death. With only 56,600 psychiatric beds, 9,000 psychiatrists, and a per capita government spend of just Rs 7.46 on mental hospitals, we are fundamentally unprepared. Such a health system, which is activated only after someone falls severely ill, is inadequate and structurally impossible. In our recent paper, ‘Mental Health in India: The Pathway to Zero’, we used simulation modelling to examine what it would take to meet the population’s mental health needs through treatment alone. To meet the current need, we require nearly 800,000 psychiatric beds, 500,000 psychiatrists, and Rs 20,000 per person annually. By 2040, with the mental health burden projected to rise by 30 per cent, the requirements swell up to over 1,100,000 psychiatric beds, 700,000 psychiatrists and Rs 40,000 per person annually.