My daughter is 53 now, she has been living with paranoid schizophrenia for most of her life. I’ve been her primary caregiver for nearly 34 years. We live together at the campus of the Schizophrenia Awareness Association (SAA) in Pune. I remember when we first came to the SAA. We were the very first patients there. The SAA had been set up in the outskirts of Pune, away from the buzz of the main city. It has been operational since 1997 for persons with mental illness and their families. The SAA is run and managed by user survivors, family caregivers and volunteers jointly and does not have a proprietary style of functioning. It’s a community for those affected by mental illness in anyway.