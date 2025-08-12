Journey Of Advancing Mental Health Initiatives— Insights From A Retired Officer

Later, as the Secretary of Kerala’s Local Self Government Department in the early 2000s, a very dedicated judge of the High Court took cognisance of the issues in mental hospitals, particularly of those inmates who needed to be discharged, but were not taken back by their families. Instead of using the high-handed power of pulling up officers and issuing directions, he came down to Thiruvananthapuram and held a meeting with the stakeholders, including the heads of elected local governments, NGOs and, of course, officials. What he attempted was to identify the issues and address them systematically. After a great deal of discussions, we arrived at a series of solutions and fixed responsibilities for each item.

He went back and issued them in the form of a High Court direction, which we happily carried out, the most important of which was the setting up of a Half Way Home. This was to be funded by the district panchayat; run in an unoccupied public facility, but managed by an eminent local NGO, Abhaya, which was then run by the eminent Malayalee poet, Sugathakumari, who was the first to file a public interest litigation in the mid-1980s against the abysmal conditions of the Government Mental Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram and got positive directions from the High Court.