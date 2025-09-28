The Invisible and Unseen Tribal Communities in Maharashtra are Struggling to Grapple with Mental Health Issues

Among the most affected are isolated family members—those who’ve lost loved ones or no longer live with them. Within these gaps stands Suneeta Shankar Patil, 70, mother of Suresh Shankar Patil, 45, a spirited woman who speaks candidly about her and her son’s mental health struggles: “Suresh used to sit in a corner and talk to his wife in his head, who had passed away. He would call her lovingly, and his daughter too, who is no more. It was hard to even take him for a check-up. He refused to get into the vehicle parked right outside our home.” Difficult as it was, her son now works at a car showroom and takes his medication regularly. She, too, no longer lets her depression or anxiety dim her spark. While this attitude appears ideal, mental health must be met at every edge of its expression.