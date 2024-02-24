How Tribal Communities Weave Their Lives Into Clothing

***

Due to rapid modernisation and migration to cities, many youngsters from tribal communities lack awareness about the clothes that belong to their tribes. The current educational system does little to raise awareness or inculcate respect for tribal clothing and culture, which promote the values of community living and coexistence with nature. In fact, many students start to lose their sense of pride in wearing tribal clothes and end up avoiding them in an attempt to fit into the mainstream. “When Johargram held an exhibition in Delhi a couple of years ago, a young man walked into our stall,” remembers Satyavrat. “He was fascinated by a saree we had on display, but he had no idea that it was worn by his tribe in Jharkhand. His parents worked in Delhi. He was educated in the city. He knew nothing about indigenous Jharkhandi textiles.” That young man is no exception of course. One of the reasons that motivated Satyavrat to set up Johargram was to raise awareness among people, both in India and abroad, about the clothes tribal communities in his State wear. Gaining visibility for them in the fashion industry is part of his mission. The Jharkhand government has been very supportive of his efforts.