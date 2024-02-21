A Contested Future: What Will Shape The Adivasi Politics In Coming Days?

The Ashram has two objectives—first, to educate the Adivasis about their tradition and culture so that they don’t get easily lured away by the missionaries and second, to work for their religious emancipation. “We started schools under the name of Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir to educate the people who had earlier been forced to read the Bible in missionary schools. We also introduced a compulsory paper titled Sanskritik Gyan Bodh that teaches Adivasis about their ancestors and their glory. Adivasis are Hindus, and hence, part and parcel of our community. Ancient folk hero, Birsa Munda, used to wear the sacred thread (janeu). Tana Bhagats—a socio-religious sect—asks people not to eat meat or drink alcohol. What does all this symbolise?” asks Rana.

The Ashram now has 108 schools across Jharkhand. The National Education Policy (NEP), which Rana considers as the 'Sangh's biggest contribution to the education sector', will further strengthen the reading of histories through the evocation of great Indian leaders like Shivaji or Rana Pratap, he adds.