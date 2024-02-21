Ladakh Battles For Identity More Than 4 Years After Abrogation Of Article 370

At the Polo Ground that day, Wangchuk addressed thousands of Ladakhis, emphasising the importance of preserving tribal identity, resources and mountains. He highlighted the Aryan Valley, home to the Brokpa tribe, stressing the need to safeguard their culture through the Sixth Schedule, which protects them from all threats, including internal ones. Legend has it that the Brokpa are descendants of Alexander the Great’s lost army who chose to stay on after the Macedonian king’s conquest of the Indus River Valley.