Adivasis In India Continue Their Fight For Jal, Jungle, Jameen

To separate the Adivasi from his land is to stop his breathing. If you want to see an Adivasi’s extinction, take him away from his land—as it is happening at present.

—Author and tribal activist Ram Dayal Munda

The tribal people should be helped to grow according to their genius and tradition.

—Late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru

We are the disciples and worshippers of tribals who made Lord Ram, Purushottam Ram.

—Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Adivasis were never Hindus and they never will be.

—Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren