Shahnaz Faced Homelessness And Mental Illness: Now She's Fighting For Her Children's Future

My name is Shahnaz and I am from a small village in Karnataka. I came to Mumbai first, then went to Hyderabad and then returned to Mumbai. I lived with my parents, sisters and a brother, in a small house in my village which didn’t even have a fridge. I was married off and moved to a small house in Goregaon, Mumbai, with my mother-in-law, two brothers-in-law and my husband, Aslam. My mother-in-law troubled me a lot. My husband’s brothers would return from work at 2 am and I would have to stay awake until they had eaten. We lived in just one room, you see. I was six months pregnant when I said I wanted to move out, and my mother-in-law threatened to chop off my legs. But with four very young children and my husband, I did move out. Then my husband died and it was a huge shock for me. I worked for a while at the company where he had worked but lost the job. My children ate rice with water and sugar. In those circumstances, in shock, I lost my memory.