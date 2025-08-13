How The Elderly Keep Mentally Strong: Lessons On Resilience

For those in conventional job scenarios, retirement age (anywhere between 55 and 60) marks the end of a whole ecosphere called the workplace. Retirement brings about further isolation, and a feeling of anxiety that comes with a loss of income—added to this are physical restrictions, loss of a spouse or friends and the social networks they are part of in their cities of origin. But everyone makes peace with their new normal; some just do a better job of it than others. For those who have a purpose outside of their families, retirement age is just a number, but for those who feel they still have years of productivity left in them, it’s harder to reconcile. VS Ramachandran, a longtime Mumbai resident now settled in Coimbatore, felt let down by the system. “When I retired from my job in Mumbai in 1996, I wanted a few more years to work and earn. My son was still in college in Pune, studying for his engineering degree.” He looked for jobs in some small companies, but the computer era had just begun and he lacked those skills, so no one wanted to hire him. “I was somewhat disappointed that my working days were over.” he says. “I was already experiencing some form of anxiety and depression while I was still working, and it became worse. My interest and enthusiasm were at an all-time low. We soon moved to Pune around 1998 and I got a job with a travel and tourism company.”