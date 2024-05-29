Battles Won, Wars Yet To Be Fought

The judgement, running into over 350 pages waxed eloquent over the struggles of queer people. But little else. The cases of discrimination, familial violence, of being barred from being with their partners…none of it could move the court to grant marriage and adoption rights to queer people. To say that the judgement was disappointing, not just as a queer person but also as one of the lawyers who worked on the case, is an understatement. The majority view was that while that, “There is no difficulty about the right of two consenting persons to decide to live together, to co-habit with each other, and create their unique idea of a home, unconstrained by what others may say... The liberative effect of Section 377 being read down is that two individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation are enabled to live together, with dignity, and also protected from any kind of violence, for living and existing together. Therefore, the right to be left alone, the right to exercise choice, the right to dignity, and to live one’s life, with the person of one’s choice, is an intrinsic and essential feature of Article 21 of the Constitution.” In the same judgement, the majority allowed transgender persons in heterosexual marriages to get married, and that was the only silver lining in the judgement.