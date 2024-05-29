How LGBTQIA+ Stars Rock On Social Media

Dutee Chand has a following of one million on Instagram and is an Olympian, Arjuna Awardee and world gold medallist. Her Instagram handle is @duteechand. Chand holds the 100 meters record with a time of 11.17 seconds. When Chand came out as gay, her family did not take it kindly. She is the first Indian athlete to openly discuss her relationship and came out as queer in 2019. Chand frequently posts photos with her partner on Instagram. Additionally, she has participated in the Queen’s Baton to raise awareness about homophobia in the Commonwealth countries. In an interview with the Press Trust of India, she emphasised the importance of creating a safe and comfortable environment for LGBTQIA+ athletes to be themselves without fear of persecution or harm.