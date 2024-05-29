A Transformative Journey

Going ahead, among the priorities for the future are to run well-designed and targeted campaigns to turn the tide of public opinion. It would particularly help to include LGBTQIA+ issues in school curricula and, thereby, sow the seeds for generations of tolerant, open-minded and liberal citizens and usher in an era marked by understanding and acceptance, as was the case in earlier times in India. Faded chronicles of art, mythology and history cutting across cultures are replete with references ranging from gender fluidity to the broad acceptance of hijras as a legitimate third gender, who even held important positions in and outside the courts of power.