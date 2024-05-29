Empowerment Begins With Education

Hopefully, moving forward the favourable winds for this large but socially scorned community will only pick up, stirred if not by conscience, then by economic self-interest. The estimated purchasing power of the pink or the rainbow economy is an estimated at $168 billion in India (in nominal GDP terms). However, the stigma and discrimination hounding the community hinders its entry into the labour force, which in turn, diminishes productivity and extracts an economic cost estimated to be in the region of 0.1 per cent to 1.7 per cent of the nation’s GDP. Also, it affects the socio-economic conditions of this community, which is estimated at 10% of India’s 1.4 billion population, thereby impeding inclusive development.