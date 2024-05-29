Marrying Culture And Creativity To Fuel Youth Dreams

Exposure to diverse experiences fuels their imagination, igniting their curiosity and passion for discovery. Whether it’s immersing themselves in the intricacies of regional cuisine, exploring the vibrant hues of traditional crafts, passionately feeling the texture of textiles or delving into the melodies of classical ragas, young individuals find endless avenues for creative exploration within the vast expanse of culture. This exposure broadens their horizons, fostering a spirit of openness and adaptability that is essential for creative growth and development. We always believed in Ekoham Bahusyam (I am one expressed in many). That changes the perspective of looking at the concept of unity in diversity. It gives us a sense that we are all one expressed differently.