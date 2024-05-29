Marrying Culture And Creativity To Fuel Youth Dreams

In India’s vibrant cultural tapestry, the youth are the torchbearers of change, ready to herald a new era of progress and prosperity. As we set our sights on creating a Vibrant Bharat by 2047, the country will draw upon the vigour of its youth to shape its destiny and lead the world.
With over 60% of our population under 35, youth represent an unparalleled demographic advantage. Brimming with creativity, innovation, and resilience, they could be the driving force behind our aspirations for a brighter future.
However, to realise this vast potential, we would need to provide them with the nurturing environment and support systems they need to thrive. Culture, deeply ingrained in the fabric of our society, serves as a catalyst for their development, offering not only economic opportunities but also avenues for self-expression and personal growth.
Beneath the interplay between culture, creativity, and youth development is a narrative of empowerment and possibility. From the vibrant hues of our artistic heritage to the rhythmic cadence of our indigenous traditions, culture permeates every aspect of our lives, shaping our identities and nurturing our aspirations.
Bharatiya culture provides the concept of Samskara, which is a unique and unparalleled tradition that shapes a person’s life. The deeply embedded customs, which have not only a philosophical base but also scientific logic, create a robust basis for a person to move in the world with confidence, competition, and creative zeal. Traditionally, life is segmented into 16 samskara which can also be understood as phases of life.
Elders and community leaders serve as custodians of tradition, imparting age old wisdom, values, and life lessons to the younger generation, fostering a deep sense of respect and connection between generations
Similarly, the concept of sixty-four Kalas is another example of the deep-rooted cultural ethos shaping a person’s life. These Kalas include fundamental life skills that are instrumental in leading a life. Incredibly, this 5000-year-old list includes many of our most modern contemporary art forms. Bharatiya culture always prioritises character building through different mediums.
In the journey of exploration and discovery, we recognise the transformative power of culture in fostering inclusive social change and sustainable development. By embracing our rich cultural tapestry and harnessing the boundless creativity of our youth, we pave the way for a future where each individual can realise his full potential and contribute to the collective progress of nation-building.
In the mosaic of our society, culture and community intertwine to form a robust foundation for the holistic development of youth. Central to this framework are the supportive networks woven intricately within the fabric of Bharatiya culture. These networks serve as lifelines for young individuals, offering guidance, encouragement, and a sense of belonging as they navigate the tumultuous seas of adolescence and young adulthood. Whether it’s the close-knit bonds of family or the camaraderie forged in neighbourhoods and local communities, these networks provide invaluable support systems, nurturing the growth and resilience of youth in times of need.
Moreover, the inter-generational wisdom embedded within our culture plays a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of youth development. Elders and community leaders serve as custodians of tradition, imparting age-old wisdom, values, and life lessons to the younger generation. Through mediums like storytelling or rituals and everyday interactions, they offer insights gleaned from decades of lived experience, enriching the tapestry of understanding and perspective.
This passing down of cultural heritage not only preserves tradition but also fosters a deep sense of respect and connection between generations, laying the groundwork for a thriving and cohesive community. These threads of continuity in our society form the concept of Lok as depicted in our Shastras and explain how folk is not the right translation of Lok in Bharatiya society. It is quite similar to how the concept of Kutumb differs from family.
Furthermore, the sense of belonging fostered by cultural communities nurtures the emotional well-being and resilience of youth. Whether it’s participating in religious festivals, community gatherings, or cultural celebrations, young individuals find solace and strength in their collective identity. This sense of belonging fosters a supportive environment where everyone feels accepted, valued, and empowered to embrace their heritage while forging their path forward.
Cultivating Creativity through Cultural Expression
In the vibrant tapestry of Bharatiya culture, creativity finds fertile ground for expression and innovation. The intrinsic connection between culture and creativity serves as a catalyst for artistic exploration and self-discovery among youth. From classical dance forms like Bharatanatyam to “Lok” traditions such as Bihu, our culture offers rich artistic expressions that inspire young individuals to explore their potential and push the boundaries of innovation.
Exposure to diverse experiences fuels their imagination, igniting their curiosity and passion for discovery. Whether it’s immersing themselves in the intricacies of regional cuisine, exploring the vibrant hues of traditional crafts, passionately feeling the texture of textiles or delving into the melodies of classical ragas, young individuals find endless avenues for creative exploration within the vast expanse of culture. This exposure broadens their horizons, fostering a spirit of openness and adaptability that is essential for creative growth and development. We always believed in Ekoham Bahusyam (I am one expressed in many). That changes the perspective of looking at the concept of unity in diversity. It gives us a sense that we are all one expressed differently.
In the journey of nurturing well-rounded individuals, the role of the education system in fostering cultural literacy stands paramount. By integrating cultural education into school curricula, we equip young learners with the knowledge and understanding necessary to appreciate and embrace the rich tapestry of our culture. Through an interdisciplinary approach that seamlessly weaves cultural elements into various subjects, students not only gain a deeper appreciation for their heritage but also develop critical thinking skills and cross-cultural competence essential for navigating today’s interconnected world. For instance, incorporating Indian literature, history, and art into language and history classes not only enhances academic learning but also fosters a sense of pride and connection to one’s cultural roots.
Furthermore, co-curricular activities play a vital role in complementing formal education by providing immersive experiences that deepen cultural understanding and appreciation among youth. Art clubs, music ensembles, dance troupes, and language classes serve as vibrant hubs where young individuals can explore, create, and express themselves within the cultural context.
For example, participating in a traditional dance performance or learning to play a regional musical instrument not only hones artistic skills but also instils a sense of cultural identity and belonging. By offering a diverse array of such opportunities, institutions empower students to engage actively with their cultural heritage, fostering a lifelong love for learning and cultural exploration. The National Education Policy launched in 2020 has been a path-breaking step towards integrating cultural elements into the curriculum.
The emphasis on including Indian knowledge and traditional studies as an integral element has aroused curiosity and eagerness to learn more about our cultural heritage and traditions. It has also helped decolonise the education system and thinking.
In the grand vistas of our cultural heritage, the narrative of youth development emerges as a vibrant thread intricately woven with the essence of art, culture, and community. As we navigate the path towards a Vishwa Guru Bharat by 2047, it becomes evident that the vigour and dynamism of our youth hold the key to unlocking the nation’s boundless potential.
The author is member secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA)