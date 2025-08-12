Afraid To Laugh: A Mother-Daughter Account As Caregivers

After a long, winding road of violence and adversity, our path became less strewn with rocks and more with a sense of peace. Ma became one of the founding members of AASHA, a support group of caregivers of people with mental illness. Stigma and shame no longer lived in our household. I followed her everywhere and grew up alongside her advocacy of banishing stigma from people’s lives. In a strange turn of events, at 22, I married an individual whose sister had schizophrenia. I didn’t know about it then; it took a few months for him to disclose this to me. How deep and ingrained are the tentacles of stigma and shame that this illness was hidden from me, someone who had grown up advocating for freedom from the shackles that society places on the mentally ill. I embraced my sister-in-law with a promise that she would always find me in her corner. She spent her last birthday with me. She passed away the same year my husband and I separated after having adopted a 14-month-old baby girl. My daughter raised in the same house as Sushil mama, with the same empathy and passion that drives Ma and me to stand with the vulnerable.