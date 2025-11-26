Pakistan Navy Successfully Tests Indigenous Ship-Launched Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile

The Pakistani Navy has successfully test-fired a domestically developed ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile.
The Pakistani Navy has successfully test-fired a domestically developed ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile, according to the military.
In a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the test took place on Tuesday “from a locally produced naval platform, enhancing the country’s defence capabilities.” The missile, the ISPR noted, is designed to strike both sea and land targets with high accuracy and is equipped with advanced guidance systems and improved manoeuvrability.
President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and the service chiefs congratulated all the units, scientists, and engineers involved in the project.
Following the May conflict with India, Pakistan has intensified efforts to strengthen its defence capabilities. In September, the Pakistan Army conducted a training launch of its newly developed Fatah-4, a ground-launched cruise missile with a range of 750 kilometres.
According to the ISPR, the Fatah-4 features advanced avionics and navigational systems, and is designed to evade missile defence systems by flying at low altitudes along the terrain, ensuring precise target engagement.
