Washington Wizards 132-113 Atlanta Hawks, NBA Cup 2025: CJ McCollum Helps To Massive Win

CJ McCollum posted season highs with 46 points and 10 made 3-pointers, and the Washington Wizards never trailed en route to a 132-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. McCollum missed only three times from beyond the arc and finished one 3 shy of his career high and a franchise record. Washington opened with a 45-point first quarter and 77-point first half, both season bests.

NBA: Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards guard CJ McCollum (3) looks to pass off against Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels during the second half of a Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
NBA: Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards
Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye grabs a rebound during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
NBA Cup: Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) reacts to a foul by Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) during the second half of a Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
NBA Cup: Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards guard CJ McCollum (3) attempts a shot against Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
NBA Basketball Game: Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards guard CJ McCollum (3) hits a three-point shot against Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
NBA Basketball Game: Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards
Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) is guarded by Washington Wizards forward Cam Whitmore during the first half of a Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
NBA Basketball: Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) races toward the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half of a Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
NBA Basketball: Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) dunks during the first half of a Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Washington. () | Photo: AP /John McDonnell
NBA Basketball Championship: Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) reaches for a rebound over Washington Wizards guard CJ McCollum during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
NBA Basketball Championship: Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards guard CJ McCollum (3) launches a three point shot in front of Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half of a Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/John McDonnell
