Abuse, Loss And Long Road To Recovery: A Woman Recalls Her Life

My mother died of heart attack and I didn’t know. I was with her corpse for one day. The police arrived and my neighbours rang The Banyan. From 2014 until the Covid pandemic, I worked as a library assistant for the Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health. Meanwhile, I did a diploma course in community mental health. Post-pandemic, I have been working with the Home Again project, the Chengalpattu chapter. Now, I am a personal assistant to the clients there. I have done a course in open dialogue to understand the clients and help them in their recovery process.