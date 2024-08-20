'Not Our Shame, Not Our Fault': Harrowing Experience Of A Sexual Harassment Victim

Along with 19 women, I named a very powerful man who is extremely close to the now ruling party in Tamil Nadu—the DMK. He, however, is far more connected than the ruling party alone. He has sympathizers across the board, across political parties and they all bond over linguistic nationalism. My talent, body of work became immaterial even though I was better known beyond Tamil Nadu than he was, working in several other languages. However, his political might is on display, time and again. Feminists and women politicians in Tamil Nadu across political parties shamed me, and that could have been avoided had I not allowed it. I was called a “psychopath” for speaking up so late. A female politician said: “Oosi dam kuduthaa dhaan nool nuzhaiya mudiyum (Unless the needle allows, the thread cannot enter).” From being a human being, I had become a needle. A new object to the long list of objects women are likened to. Another one said, “Your truth is more important than fear. You should have spoken up then.” I just told her, “I don’t know what to say anymore to you.” I was appalled those women didn’t get it either or just pretended not to get it? Was the internalised misogyny too much to unlearn? How does an 18-year-old speak up in 2005 about a man who claims to be best friends with the state’s CM? Threatened with dire consequences if I don’t show up and sing, free of charge of course, for his multifarious events.