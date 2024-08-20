National

Village Voice: Women In Rural India Speaking Up And Speaking Out

The effect of the #MeToo movement can be seen percolating into India’s vast rural hinterlands. But a lot still remains to be done.

-
Village Voice: Women In Rural India Speaking Up And Speaking Out
info_icon
Introduction

This was first published in June 2022 as part of the 'Still I Rise' magazine issue

One fine morning, Shanti (name chan­ged) marshaled courage to speak up about what she was going through. She decided not to succumb to the pang of numbness she endured each time she received vulgar mes­sages that her colleague in a government school of Gwalior district kept sending her. She endured it for three months until she decided she had had enough and spoke up.

It was January 2019, the time around which an international movement called #MeToo was gaining prominence in India. #MeToo was a soc­ial-media-driven campaign that started in 2017, when women across the globe started speaking up against sexual harassment, insp­i­red by American activist and rape survivor Tar­ana Burke. In India, #MeToo began with all­e­gations by and against Bollywood celebrit­ies, and gathered steam on social media. As a result, small towns and rural India remained blissfully unaware. Shanti too hadn’t heard of it. She got to know about it weeks after she had called out her harasser.

ALSO READ: MeToo In India: The Women Who Dared To Speak Out

“I was not aware of #MeToo, before I read about it in newspapers, after someone accused (actor) Nana Patekar,” she said. For Shanti, it was a relief. Her harasser was suspended for a month and later transferred to a different school.

But for many women, it is not easy to speak up, especially in rural areas where conservative and regressive mores automatically tend to put the blame on women who speak up. Which explains why the movement had little impact in rural areas, where women are subjected to societal pressure along the lines of “saving the marriage” or “keep marriage prospects alive”, and the interconnectedness of life impedes upon the possibility of public support for the survivors. Women who speak up are inevitably dee­med to have defied the social order of the village society. In case of working women in the informal sector, losing a job is the most deterring factor stopping them from coming forward because the design of the informal sector, for instance construction, is based on proprietorship. So often, the harasser is also the one who addresses these complaints.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Defamation Case: Whose Victory Is It, Anyway?

However, in a supportive environment, wom­en do speak up. Rinku Parihar, a social activist in Rajasthan, says there is little awareness of #MeToo in rural areas. “But girls do speak out against behaviour of men. Like in schools, whe­re girls share with each other and even with fem­ale teachers their experiences of family members or neighbours who have sexually harassed them.” But largely, social pressure hind­ers their attempts at speaking up.

The #MeToo movement did not have much impact in rural India the way it had played out in metro cities, especially in industries like the media, academia and Bollywood. However, penetration of social media somewhat gave women a platform to vent out. Young girls with access to internet found that a support system exists outside the creaking institutions.

Although The #MeToo movement did not have much impact in rural India, over time, social media gave rural women a platform to vent out.

“#MeToo engendered the beginnings of a conversation around sexual harassment, however much filtered and careful it might have been. For years we waited for this moment when sha­ring of our anguish wouldn’t carry the threat of repercussions,” says Anupama Bhardwaj, who works with an NGO on girl’s education. Though the movement didn’t end negative repercussions completely, but “we realised that there is a support system in place for us”.

ALSO READ: Arriving At Awareness And Acceptance Of One’s Sexual Orientation During A Sex Crime

In case of sexual harassment, a girl needs a steady support system and counseling, otherwise it beco­mes tough for them to speak up, says Kirti Tomar, who works at an NGO working with adolescent gir­ls. “The most frustrating part of the process is that the counseling is handled by an outsourced consu­l­tant, who is hardly equipped to handle such matt­ers,’’ she adds, hinting that the Vishaka guidelines don’t adequately cover such issues. #MeToo was possible because the urban middle class women who spoke up had a support system and access to expensive counseling, which rural women lack.

However, there have been initiatives to take the #MeToo movement into the hinterland and provide a platform for women to share their stories. An app called Bandhan Tod in Bihar, developed by NGO Gender Alliance, is an example. However, despite its well-meaning motive, the app has been downloaded only 500 times, and at present is not functioning properly, as this reporter found out.

ALSO READ: Arriving At Awareness And Acceptance Of One’s Sexual Orientation During A Sex Crime

Prashanti Tiwari, an official at Gender Alliance, says the app has features like geo-tagging and a panic button. “The app was earlier designed to report cases of child marriage. But when #MeToo happened, we upgraded it to allow women to share their stories of sexual harassment.”

She adds, “Rural women needed a platform to tell their stories, and Bandhan Tod gives them that.”

Khabar Lahariya, an all- women media platform, has been consistently highlighting stories of rural women who faced sexual harassment. “We did a series of reports on sexual harassment,” says Sris­hti from the outreach team of Khabar Lahariya. “The­re were many stories in big cities around #MeToo. So, we attempted to extend it to the hin­terland.”

ALSO READ: 'Not Our Shame, Not Our Fault': Harrowing Experience Of A Sexual Harassment Victim

Women reporters of Khabar Lahariya shared that they themselves have to constantly deal with harassment. In an open letter published in 2018, they wro­te, “At the end of the day, our struggles are of lone women operating with few avenues to reach out, with little or no support to fall back on, at home or in the world. Whatever defense mechanisms we have, come from our own instincts, dressing down our personalities, keeping multiple SIM cards, or leaving a trail of breadcrumbs, creating our own informal networks for help when we’re in danger.”

ALSO READ: A ‘Post-Nirbhaya’ Gangrape Victim’s ‘Thank U’ Note To God

All in all, #MeToo is a new social movement—a departure from old social movements that were mostly centered around material rights—focusing instead on changes in culture, identity and lifestyle. So, the merit of #MeToo is that it started a conversation. Despite its lack of reach, it has managed to engender a support system, which is slowly percolating everywhere.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MAX60 2024: Isuru Udana Stars As New York Strikers Ease Past Miami Lions
  2. IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants, Zaheer Khan In Talks Over Vacant Mentor Role - Report
  3. Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024: Live Streaming, Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  4. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  5. PAK Vs BAN Test Series: Chandika Hathurusingha Wants To Complete His Coaching Contract With Bangladesh
Football News
  1. Premier League: Lack Of Ruthless Edge Frustrates Tottenham Boss Postecoglou In Leicester Draw
  2. Villarreal 2-2 Atletico Madrid: Simeone's Men Fight Back For Draw
  3. Juventus 3-0 Como: Bianconeri Cruise To Victory On Motta's Debut
  4. Leicester City 1-1 Tottenham: Veteran Vardy Denies Wasteful Spurs
  5. Premier League: Half-Time Chat Inspired Leicester Revival In Spurs Draw, Says Vardy
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  2. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  3. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  4. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Proud Of Overcoming 'Difficult Moment' Against Alexander Zverev To Reach Final
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  2. Kolkata Doctor Death LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Hearing Today; CBI Gets Nod For Polygraph Test On Sanjay Roy
  3. Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi-NCR; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  4. Back-To-Back Earthquakes Hit Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Region
  5. Four Years Since Hathras Tragedy: Family's Wait For Justice Continues
Entertainment News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. Trump Campaign's New Attack On Kamala Harris: Unsubstantiated Allegations Of A 'Drinking Problem' | Controversy Explained
  2. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  3. Planned Parenthood Offers Free Vasectomies, Medication Abortions, And Emergency Contraceptives At 2024 DNC | What You Need To Know
  4. 'Circle Chain' TikTok Trend: What It Means And Why It's Going Viral | Explained
  5. Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One
World News
  1. Libya's Powerful Central Bank Governor Fired As Country's Deep Divisions Persist
  2. Bangladesh: Unidentified Men Vandalise Media Office; Woman Journalist Assaulted
  3. Jailed Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Formally Applies To Be Next Chancellor Of Oxford University
  4. Trump Campaign's New Attack On Kamala Harris: Unsubstantiated Allegations Of A 'Drinking Problem' | Controversy Explained
  5. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  2. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  5. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  6. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign