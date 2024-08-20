Village Voice: Women In Rural India Speaking Up And Speaking Out

But for many women, it is not easy to speak up, especially in rural areas where conservative and regressive mores automatically tend to put the blame on women who speak up. Which explains why the movement had little impact in rural areas, where women are subjected to societal pressure along the lines of “saving the marriage” or “keep marriage prospects alive”, and the interconnectedness of life impedes upon the possibility of public support for the survivors. Women who speak up are inevitably dee­med to have defied the social order of the village society. In case of working women in the informal sector, losing a job is the most deterring factor stopping them from coming forward because the design of the informal sector, for instance construction, is based on proprietorship. So often, the harasser is also the one who addresses these complaints.