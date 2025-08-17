Rahiyanath’s partner was hit by a speeding vehicle some years ago when he was in Kozhikode. His brain got damaged in the accident. And after that, he lost his senses and started behaving strangely. “Now he requires complete care. Physically and mentally, he is devastated. Though I chose this profession just as a career, my own experience is teaching me every day how vital caring is for someone living with a mental health condition. Despite all the hardships I have encountered in my daily life, I make sure to attend to the needy, take them to the hospital when they need medical support, and engage with them in many other ways,” she says.