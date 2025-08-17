Meet Rahiyanath: The Woman Who Changed How An Entire Village Sees Mental Illness

With help from The Banyan, she took a step-by-step, compassionate and scientific approach towards solving a key social problem in mental health care.

N K Bhoopesh
N K Bhoopesh
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahiyanath
Rahiyanath, , a 45-year-old woman from Kottappuram, Malappuram, in Kerala. Photo: Special arrangement
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kottappuram and panchayats around it tell stories of compassion, love and care.

  • A 45-year-old woman with some school education changes the local attitude towards mental illnesses.

  • Beating the stigma around patients is over half the battle against mental illness won.

Have you ever heard about a carer’s unrelenting attempts becoming instrumental in changing the attitude of villagers towards people living with mental illnesses? If not, you may not have heard about Rahiyanath, a 45-year-old woman from Kottappuram, Malappuram, in Kerala.

Kottappuram is a nondescript village in Malappuram, Kerala. However, Kottappuram and its nearby panchayats tell the story of compassion, love, and care towards individuals with mental illnesses. And a 45-year-old woman with only senior secondary school education―with the support of The Banyan―was instrumental in changing the attitude of the local public towards people with mental illnesses.

Rahiyanath has a story to tell―a story that is intertwined with her own life.

Stigma towards those with mental illness is prevalent in almost all societies, and Kerala is no exception. “But this prejudice stems from ignorance. I am sure that through proper awareness, this can be changed. And I have tangible examples for that,” she says.

Rahiyanath was part of a palliative care unit in Kozhikode when she was tasked with finding houses on rent for the ‘Home Again’ project of The Banyan.

“That was in 2016. It was not easy to get homes for rent for people with mental illness―who were leaving the state psychiatric hospitals or other institutions after a long duration of institutionalisation. However, being from Kottaparambu in Malappuram district, I tried to persuade people I knew personally to rent homes for the Home Again project. Though some of the landlords were convinced, neighbours were not cooperating. They thought the presence of people with mental illness would create trouble in their lives. But despite the setbacks, I persisted with my efforts,” says Rahiyanath.

“I thought of surveying the local people to know how many of them oppose giving rented homes to the Home Again project. To my dismay, the majority of them were not in favour of giving their homes to mentally ill patients, as they thought that would affect their daily lives. But, even then, I did not give up. On my assurance that nothing untoward would happen, finally, some landlords relented,” says Rahiyanath on how she won her first battle.

In the beginning, 15 people who were languishing in different mental health hospitals in Kottayam district were brought to Kottaparambu. They were housed in three rented homes. But the challenges did not end there.

Sonal was born in Maharashtra and has been living in the Home Again project of The Banyan, which provides housing to people with mental health issues. - | Photo: Manpreet Romana
Sonal Finds Solace And Hope In Mental Health Recovery

BY Chinki Sinha

Rahiyanath says that getting people to work as personal assistants, to support those living in these homes, posed a big challenge. “I convinced them by taking some of them to The Banyan in Chennai and showing how similar homes were functioning, which convinced them.”

As time passed, local people became increasingly convinced. Some of the service users of Home Again who wanted to lead an everyday life began seeking employment in nearby shops and establishments. “I facilitated some of them to get jobs like floristry and tailoring,” she says. The chemistry between those living in these homes and the local people developed to an extent that they began to be invited to marriages and other special occasions.

But Rahiyanath says she was not convinced enough and wanted to document the change in the attitude of the local people. She conducted another survey among the local public in Kottapuram, Pulikkal, and Periyambalam panchayats in Malappuram district to gauge their attitudes towards service users of Home Again. That survey convinced Rahiyanath that her efforts to sensitise people towards those with mental illness had succeeded.

Rahiyanath was relieved. “I was delighted, and it gave me moral strength to continue my efforts to help service users. I didn’t do all this work alone. It was due to the constant support and cooperation from The Banyan as well as my friends and neighbours.”

“Rahiyanath’s efforts to not only establish Home Again, but also to educate people have been exemplary. She convinced every single person who was sceptical of our project,” says Bincy T. Oomen, Programme Lead at The Banyan, Kerala Chapter. Rahiyanath knows from her family how important it is to care for people with mental illness.

Rahiyanath’s partner was hit by a speeding vehicle some years ago when he was in Kozhikode. His brain got damaged in the accident. And after that, he lost his senses and started behaving strangely. “Now he requires complete care. Physically and mentally, he is devastated. Though I chose this profession just as a career, my own experience is teaching me every day how vital caring is for someone living with a mental health condition. Despite all the hardships I have encountered in my daily life, I make sure to attend to the needy, take them to the hospital when they need medical support, and engage with them in many other ways,” she says.

‘Tiger, Shark and Me Sit Down for Tea’ - Artwork: Emma Haddow
How Mental Health Disorders Are Used To Silence And Browbeat Women

BY Vineetha Mokkil

Rahiyanath was unable to pursue higher studies due to financial constraints. But taking a cue from her mother’s interest in dealing with people with psychological problems, Rahiyanath’s daughter is now pursuing her post-graduation in psychology.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks