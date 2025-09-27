Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

The silence seems unnatural because for over a decade we have been made to believe that the Indian-origin citizens in other countries, most particularly in the US, are natural partisans of Prime Minister Modi. They would gather in very large numbers in Houston or New York because they naturally feel gratified that at last India has a leader of whom they could be proud of because he has made them feel proud to be “Indians”; they would throng the airports just to get a glimpse of Modi because they are mesmerised by his charisma; and, we were made to believe that the Prime Minister now strides like a colossus on the world stage and that he has the clout and the heft even to make a difference in the American presidential contests.