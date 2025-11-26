Galatasaray Vs Union Saint-Gilloise, Champions League: David’s Second-Half Strike Hands Visitors Narrow 1-0 Win
Union Saint-Gilloise shocked Galatasaray 1–0 in Istanbul, ending the hosts’ three-game winning streak in the Champions League. The match remained goalless at halftime, despite both sides hitting the woodwork early on. Gabriel Sara’s long-range strike rattled the post before Union defender Ross Sykes saw his header come back off the bar. The breakthrough came in the 57th minute when Raul Florucz’s clever reverse pass found Adem Zorgane, whose pull-back was calmly finished from close range by Promise David. Despite relentless pressure in the closing stages and a late red card for Arda Ünyay, Galatasaray couldn’t find an equaliser. The Belgian visitors held firm to register a vital win and revive their European campaign.
