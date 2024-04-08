Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Set To Star In Vishnu Manchu’s Pan-India Film ‘Kannappa’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming action entertainer film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, has been roped in to star in Vishnu Manchu’s Telugu film ‘Kannappa’

Advertisement

Instagram
Akshay Kumar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming action entertainer film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, has been roped in to star in Vishnu Manchu’s Telugu film ‘Kannappa’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming action entertainer film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, has been roped in to star in Vishnu Manchu’s Telugu film ‘Kannappa’.

The film is a fantasy drama based on mythology, about the titular devotee of Lord Shiva, and will mark Akshay’s debut in Telugu cinema.

The Bollywood superstar has earlier worked in the Kannada film ‘Vishnu Vijaya’ and the Tamil film ‘2.0’ in which he shared the screen with the megastar Rajinikanth.

Advertisement

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared the news of Akshay Kumar being roped in for the film on his X, formerly Twitter.

He wrote: “Bollywood Superstar @akshaykumar joins the cast of Prestigious Pan-India Biggie - Actor @iVishnuManchu's Big Budget movie #Kannappa. After #Prabhas, @Mohanlal, @PDdancing and @realsarathkumar - @akshaykumar is one more grand addition to the movie's cast..Stay tuned for more exciting updates..(sic).”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Allu Arjun Birthday Special: 5 Best Dance Numbers Of The 'Pushpa' Star
  2. Amit Trivedi Birthday Special: 7 Top Tracks Of The Singer To Listen On Loop
  3. Sports World LIVE: Sumit Nagal Enters Round Of 32 In Monte Carlo Masters
  4. 'Vettaiyan': Rajinikanth's Action Flick To Have A Theatrical Release This October, Check Out New Poster
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: In UP, A Two-Way Fight Between Caste And 'Development'
  6. The Evolution of Samajwadi Party: From Anti-Congress Roots to Joining INDIA Bloc
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: PM Modi Compares Congress To ‘Bitter Gourd’, Says ‘Can’t Be Sweet Even With Ghee Or Sugar’
  8. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused