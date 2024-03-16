When the trailer of ‘Bramayugam’ was released in February, it gave everyone the chills. The trailer showed Mammootty in a never-seen-before avatar. Shot entirely in black and white, the movie is so much more than your average horror thriller flick. There were speculations that the movie would have themes of folklore and time travel. A lot is being said about the movie on social media. Fans still cannot stop talking about this flick. After a successful run in theatres, the movie is now available to stream on Sony LIV. In case you are looking for something spooky and spine-chilling, here’s all that you need to know about the film.
Advertisement
‘Bramayugam’: Story
Set in 17th-century Malabar, the story revolves around Thevan (played by Arjun Ashokan). Thevan has run away from slavery with his friend, Koran (played by Manikandan R. Achari). The two plan to escape the Portuguese. However, they are unable to cross the river in the forest. During the night, Koran is killed by a yakshi (Amalda Liz). Thevan runs away and, in the morning, he finds an abandoned mansion in the forest.
As he enters the mansion, he meets the cook of the house (played by Sidharth Bharathan). The cook introduces him to Kodumon Potti (played by Mammootty). The cook asks Thevan to not ask many questions about the house or Kodumon. He tells him about the dark secrets of the house and how it is easy to enter the mansion but leaving it is impossible. It is only later that Thevan finally understands what is going on in this sinister house and how his life is at stake.
Advertisement
‘Bramayugam’: Performances
The star of the movie is hands down, Mammootty. The actor’s entry is as grand as you can think of. The movie builds momentum to introduce his character and it pays off well. As Kodumon Potti, Mammotty is sinister, calculative, and menacing. His body language, especially the way he chews with his teeth out, will give you an eerie feeling. In the first half, you start to side with him. But as the skeletons start to come out of the closet, your perception of his character changes. He breathed life into the character and added layers of mystery to it with finesse. It just goes on to show why he is one of the best in business to date. Frankly speaking, this performance by the actor is unlike any other. He gave it his all and when you see it, you will know it.
Coming to Arjun Ashokan. As Thevan, he has brilliantly captured the shades of emotion his character goes through. He has perfectly embodied the turmoil a person starts to face when they realize that there is no way out for them. He submits to his fate, but he does so by fighting. He knows he can’t win but he wants to give it one last try. His performance makes you root for him and his helplessness will make you feel sorry for him.
Apart from these two powerhouses, Sidharth Bharathan as the cook is full of surprises. He will blow your mind off with his performance. He brings out the troubles of holding in a secret for too long. His character is equally important, but it is only towards the climax that he starts to take centre stage. After watching the film, all I can say is that it was worth the wait.
Advertisement
‘Bramayugam’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
What sets ‘Bramayugam’ apart from any other horror thriller is the script. The screenplay and the dialogues written by Rahul Sadasivan and TD Ramakrishnan respectively are the backbone of this film. The script has beautifully entwined elements of folklore with the perfect dosage of suspense, horror, and thrill. With just three main characters, ample time has been given to flesh out even the minute details about them. It has twists and turns until the very end, quite literally. There is not a single moment that you should skip to enjoy the story in its entirety.
Advertisement
The cinematography by Shehnad Jalal deserves to be praised. The camera work is one of the best to have come out of Malayalam cinema. It captures every moment including the eeriness that is emanated by the mansion. The mansion feels like a character in itself and for that the set designers deserve mention. Towards the climax, there is a scene where the mansion starts to crumble, and the space keeps on getting constricted. The camera work in that scene will take your breath away. It’s a masterpiece and it will make you feel choked and claustrophobic. The music by Christo Xavier lends to the folk atmosphere in the film. If you listen to the lyrics properly, every song serves a purpose. The editing is quite linear without any abruptions.
Advertisement
Despite all of these good things what pulls the story down is the unequal pacing. The first half feels like a slow burn, and it takes its own sweet time to simmer and boil. You expect a similar treatment in the second half. But the second half feels sped up. There are quite a lot of twists and turns in the second half. The audience can miss out on them if they aren’t paying attention. What adds more pressure to it is the fact that every twist is connected, and all are important.
Cast: Mammootty, Amalda Liz, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan
Available On: Sony LIV
Duration: 138 minutes
Languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi
‘Bramayugam’: Can Kids Watch It?
No.
Outlook’s Verdict
The best part about ‘Bramayugam’ is the script and the performances. The script is just not your average horror movie. It has commentaries on class, caste, and social divide. Every dialogue and scene will leave you with something to ponder upon. Rahul Sadasivan adds to the experience by giving us the entire movie in black and white. Apart from the aesthetic value, this decision is also crucial when you look at the topics, the film touches upon. It feels like a conscious decision. The movie has everything in place to keep you hooked from start to end. However, if you are looking for a classic horror film with jump scares and eerie music, this might not work for you. Choose this film if you want a substantial story that will leave you with thoughts to ponder upon and an end that will leave you thinking for days. I am going with 4 stars.