‘Bramayugam’: Performances

The star of the movie is hands down, Mammootty. The actor’s entry is as grand as you can think of. The movie builds momentum to introduce his character and it pays off well. As Kodumon Potti, Mammotty is sinister, calculative, and menacing. His body language, especially the way he chews with his teeth out, will give you an eerie feeling. In the first half, you start to side with him. But as the skeletons start to come out of the closet, your perception of his character changes. He breathed life into the character and added layers of mystery to it with finesse. It just goes on to show why he is one of the best in business to date. Frankly speaking, this performance by the actor is unlike any other. He gave it his all and when you see it, you will know it.