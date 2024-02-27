Starring Mammootty, ‘Bramayugam’ presented the famous actor in a never seen before avatar. The actor plays an intriguing role in the film which has sent chills down the spine of the audience. In a recent interview, the director of the film – Rahul Sadasivan – revealed why he chose Mammootty for this dark fantasy horror thriller film.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Rahul Sadasivan revealed that he chose to star Mammootty in this film because he wanted to challenge the actor’s popular image. The actor is known for his physical attributes and his versatility. The director said, “It was always a dream to do a film with him and I was thinking about how I can make a different kind of film with him. How do I excite the audience with just one poster (launched on his birthday)?”
The director also revealed that he wrote the role of Kodumon Potti keeping Mammootty in mind. He continued, “We know Mammootty sir is very glamorous, has got good features, and looks young. I wanted to break that look and perception and be different from the other films. So how do I make him look like an old man? In ‘Bramayugam’, Koduman Potty looks and behaves a certain way. When I visualized it, only Mammootty sir could do this role. I wrote this character for him, never had a second thought.”
He said that Mammootty has always experimented with his roles and that gave him the confidence to approach the actor with this unconventional film. Released on February 15, the movie is doing well in theatres. It has been praised for its cinematography, performances, and the story. The film has raked in over Rs 50 crores at the global box office.