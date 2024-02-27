The director also revealed that he wrote the role of Kodumon Potti keeping Mammootty in mind. He continued, “We know Mammootty sir is very glamorous, has got good features, and looks young. I wanted to break that look and perception and be different from the other films. So how do I make him look like an old man? In ‘Bramayugam’, Koduman Potty looks and behaves a certain way. When I visualized it, only Mammootty sir could do this role. I wrote this character for him, never had a second thought.”