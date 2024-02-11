Mammootty has been on a roll. Last year, he hit it out of the ballpark with ‘Kaathal- The Core.’ His performance left fans yearning for more. And he has delivered yet again. The trailer for Mammootty’s upcoming film has been unveiled. Titled ‘Bramayugam’, the trailer has created significant buzz on social media.
The 2:38 minute-long trailer of ‘Bramayugam’ opens with a shot of a man sleeping in his hut. As the trailer progresses, the man finds himself sleeping under a boulder. The trailer introduces us to Mammootty’s character who owns a mansion. The mansion is an abode for all things magical and mysterious. He plays a game of Pakida with the man. But as the trailer moves, we find the man is stuck in a time loop of sorts and Mammootty’s character has a lot to unveil.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Bramayugam’ here.
Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “Mammukka the Legend... Dubbed for Malayalam.., Tamil.., Kannada.., Telugu, and Hindi versions.” A second fan commented, “This is how a true Indian film should look like. Southern India where we find true film practitioners. Take respect from West Bengal.” A third fan said, “WOW That LAST SCENE I have seen this kind of expression only on Rishab Shetty. Extremely mind-blowing acting.”
Coming to the trailer of ‘Bramayugam’, Mammootty is in a completely new avatar. It is something that none of us have ever seen or anticipated from him. The best part about this is that he has delivered to perfection. The movie hints at a mixture of time loop, horror, and thriller. That is evident from the game of Pakida that is played in the trailer. It is also evident from that one dialogue that is repeated many times. The trailer has been beautifully shot. The camera work by Shehnad Jalal ISC is brilliant. The fact that the trailer is released entirely in black and white adds to the enigma.
Starring Mammootty Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz, the film is written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan. ‘Bramayugam’ is set to release in cinemas on February 15.