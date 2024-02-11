Coming to the trailer of ‘Bramayugam’, Mammootty is in a completely new avatar. It is something that none of us have ever seen or anticipated from him. The best part about this is that he has delivered to perfection. The movie hints at a mixture of time loop, horror, and thriller. That is evident from the game of Pakida that is played in the trailer. It is also evident from that one dialogue that is repeated many times. The trailer has been beautifully shot. The camera work by Shehnad Jalal ISC is brilliant. The fact that the trailer is released entirely in black and white adds to the enigma.