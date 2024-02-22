‘Bramayugam’ Box Office Day 7: Mammootty-Led Horror Film Moves Toward Rs 50 Crore Mark Worldwide

Mammootty might be 72 but there’s no stopping from the legendary Malayalam actor. In the past few years, he has managed to push boundaries with the kind of work he is doing. He has been trying to consistently deliver fabulous performances.
Post the success of ‘Kaathal: The Core’, Mammootty appeared in ‘Bramayugam’, and the film has been impressing the audience and critics alike, thereby, raking in decent numbers at the box office. On day 7 at the box office, the film minted Rs 1.20 crore, which is only Rs 15 lakhs less than its Day 6 collection.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 16.95 crore, and is expected to cross Rs 20 crore by the weekend. Thanks to a positive word-of-mouth and a great review by the viewers, the film might be able to pull off a great performance on the weekdays.
By Day 6, the film had earned more than Rs 34 crore globally, and as per early estimates, the film is expected to cross the Rs 40 crore mark on Day 7. Also, the film would eventually earn more than Rs 50 crore by the second weekend.
‘Bramayugam’, which is a black and white film, is based on Aithihyamala, century-old Malayalam tales. The spine-chilling horror, apart from Mammootty, also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R Achari. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the film is a collaborative production between Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios.