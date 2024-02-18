Malayalam Actor Mammootty Is A 'Real Life Hero'

Kaathal the Core stars Mammootty and Jyotika as Mathew and Omana respectively in lead roles, who have been married to each other for 20 years. Mathew is seen as a progressive man and is all set to stand for the panchayat election. While Mathew’s poster is put up all across the town for the campaign and he has become the talk of the town, Omana shocks everyone by filing a petition for divorce. To the amazement of the orthodox community, the reason stated for divorce in the petition is that Mathew is a homosexual. Mathew has to manage his divorce case and run for the election, no easy task. There is a lot of beating around the bush regarding the reason for the divorce. Clearly communicating and referring to the actual issue is avoided. This brings out the conservative nature of an average Indian family. It also sheds light on the hypocrisy of families that find it easy to pass comments on other people’s lives, but hesitate to address issues when their own family is involved.