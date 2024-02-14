Just a few days ahead of the film’s release, the makers of Mammootty starrer ‘Bramayugam’ have found themselves in the middle of a thick controversy. A case has been filed against the film after a petition was filed by Punjamon Illam. The petitioner has claimed that the Mammootty starrer horror thriller was defaming their family name by naming the central character Punjamon or Kunjamon Potti.
Now, as per a directive from the court, the makers have to change the name of the character throughout the film. Now the character will be called Kodumon Potti.
The petitioner claimed that the character played by Mammootty is shows to be practicing an evil artform of dark magic. The family felt that the usage of the name would put their family’s reputation in jeopardy. The petitioner also claimed that no one associated with the film had ever contacted them to talk or discuss about the topic of the film. He feels that the makers of the film are deliberately attempting to defame the family.
For the unversed, ‘Bramayugam’ is a Malayalam horror thriller. It has been directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The film is set in the 18th century and showcases a character which practises evil dark magic. The lead character is portrayed by Mammootty. The film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Siddharth and Amalda Liz in pivotal characters.
With the film falling under a controversy, it has just increased the film’s popularity. While previously the film was a predominantly Mollywood film, but with this controversy, it has now become a national news, and the makers of the film will find themselves having requests to screen the film at a Pan-India level.