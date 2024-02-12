At the trailer launch of ‘Bramayugam’ in Abu Dhabi, Mammootty opened up about his character. He urged people to not draw conclusions from the trailer and watch the film to make a decision. He added that the audience should watch his films without any preconceived notions. He said, “I have a request to all of you who are planning to watch the movie. While the trailer may have sparked various ideas, I urge you not to jump to conclusions about the story. I am saying this so that you are not disappointed (that the original narrative is different from your assumptions).”