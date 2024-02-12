The trailer of Mammootty’s upcoming movie, ‘Bramayugam’ dropped recently. The Rahul Sadasivan directorial showed the actor in a never-before-seen avatar. The actor spooked the audience with his role. In a recent conversation, the actor urged people to watch his films with an open mind.
At the trailer launch of ‘Bramayugam’ in Abu Dhabi, Mammootty opened up about his character. He urged people to not draw conclusions from the trailer and watch the film to make a decision. He added that the audience should watch his films without any preconceived notions. He said, “I have a request to all of you who are planning to watch the movie. While the trailer may have sparked various ideas, I urge you not to jump to conclusions about the story. I am saying this so that you are not disappointed (that the original narrative is different from your assumptions).”
He continued, “Watch the film without preconceived notions and refrain from anticipating the emotions it is going to elicit in you, as it can affect your viewing experience when the predictions come true.”
Mammootty also revealed that the film is set in the 18th century when the Portuguese arrived in Kerala. He said that this political scenario has a role to play in the film. He added, “This will be a fresh experience for Malayalam’s new generation because they are about to witness many things, which they usually enjoy in colour, in black and white in this movie.”
The actor is set to play the role of a feudal lord who has a knack for dark magic in the film. ‘Bramayugam’ is set to release on February 15.