Wuthering Heights Teaser: Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi Are In A Tempestuous Relationship In Emerald Fennell’s Film

Warner Bros. dropped the teaser for Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the lead roles. Based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel of the same name, the film is directed by Emerald Fennell and set to hit theatres next year on February 13.
The other cast members include Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell.
The one-minute and 31-second teaser starts with Elordi's Heathcliff asking Robbie's Catherine Earnshaw, “Do you want me to stop?” to which the latter replies, “No.”
Fennell, known for her Oscar-winning screenplay for her debut feature A Promising Young Woman, offers an erotic and provocative adaptation, as it comes with the tagline, "drive me mad". The teaser of Wuthering Heights is filled with steamy scenes between Elordi and Robbie.
The chemistry between Elordi, 28, and Robbie, 35, is undeniably sizzling, but the casting of the former as Heathcliff faced severe backlash from a section of netizens. Heathcliff's background is an important part of the plot, and he is described by Brontë as a “dark-skinned gypsy” who is said to be “under-bred”.
At Scotland’s Sands Film Festival, casting director Karmel Cochrane defended the decision of casting Elordi, as she said, "There was one Instagram comment that said the casting director should be shot. Just wait till you see it, and then you can decide whether you want to shoot me or not. But you really don’t need to be accurate. It’s just a book. That is not based on real life. It’s all art."
Wuthering Heights, which was published in 1847 (under the pseudonym Ellis Bell), was one of the highly controversial novels of that era for the depiction of mental cruelty, domestic violence, revenge, portrayal of abusive relationships, and for challenging Victorian morality and social norms.
It would be interesting to see how the modern adaptation stays true to the novel. Most importantly, we are looking forward to watch how the film explores Catherine’s mental health.