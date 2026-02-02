IPL 2026: Check Out New Jerseys Of CSK, MI, RCB And All Teams

IPL 2026 jerseys revealed for all 10 teams, featuring updated designs, traditional colours, and new sponsor integrations as franchises gear up for the upcoming season

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Outlook Sports Desk
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IPL 2026: Check Out New Jerseys Of CSK, MI, RCB And All Teams
CEO and key members of the RR squad were present in the jersey launch event in Jaipur on Sunday, March 16, 2026. Photo: File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • IPL 2026 jerseys focus on refined designs while retaining traditional team colours

  • Most teams introduce subtle patterns and improved sponsor integration

  • LSG stand out with a bold colour shift, while others stick to evolution over change

IPL 2026 is set to kick off on March 28, marking the start of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League. The tournament will run until May 31, featuring 10 teams and over 80 matches across multiple venues in India.

The opening clash will see defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, setting the tone for another high-intensity season.

With the tournament returning soon after the T20 World Cup 2026, franchises have wasted no time in unveiling refreshed jerseys that reflect both continuity and evolution in design.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings have stayed true to their iconic yellow, with only subtle refinements to the overall look. The 2026 kit features sharper texturing on the front, giving it more depth without disturbing the clean aesthetic CSK are known for. The jersey continues to emphasise clarity, with sponsors neatly integrated into the design rather than overpowering it.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians have retained their traditional blue-and-gold base but introduced a more dynamic texture across the jersey. The updated design includes layered patterns that reflect movement and energy, aligning with MI’s aggressive playing style while keeping the identity intact.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

RCB continue with their classic red-and-black combination, opting for a minimal and premium finish. The jersey design is cleaner compared to previous editions, with sharper detailing and improved sponsor placement, reinforcing a more modern and polished look.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals have introduced a refined blue kit with structured patterns that add definition without overcomplicating the design. The jersey leans towards a bold yet balanced look, maintaining simplicity while still feeling updated for the new season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR’s jersey revolves around a storytelling theme, often referred to as “Lines of Legacy.” The purple-and-gold combination remains unchanged, but the addition of fine detailing across the fabric reflects the franchise’s history and achievements, giving the kit more character.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans continue with their dark navy base, but the 2026 jersey includes sharper contrasts and bold detailing. The design reflects power and consistency, with a focus on maintaining the franchise’s strong and straightforward visual identity.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals have retained their signature pink-and-blue combination but introduced a cleaner layout under the “New look, same Halla Bol” theme. Their jersey also highlights new sponsor integration, with Waaree Solar taking prominent front placement, reflecting evolving sponsorship trends.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have gone for a brighter and more vibrant orange this season. The jersey design features bold, flame-like patterns that align with their aggressive brand identity, making it one of the more visually striking kits in IPL 2026.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants have opted for one of the biggest visual changes this season, moving towards a stronger red-based identity. The redesign reflects a shift in branding direction, giving the team a more distinct and bold presence compared to previous seasons.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Punjab Kings have made minimal but effective updates, sticking with their red-and-blue colour scheme. The changes focus on modernising the look through cleaner lines and improved detailing, ensuring continuity while still offering a refreshed appearance.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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